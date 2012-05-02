Bharti Airtel may face higher costs, denting profits

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), India’s biggest mobile operator, may face higher operating costs due to possible bandwidth purchases, further eroding profits that have been battered by fierce price competition for more than two years.

Mobile carriers including Vodafone’s (VOD.L) Indian unit and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) are opposing regulatory changes proposed last week that will lead to billions of dollars of spending on new spectrum bands before their permits expire starting in 2014.

“What really concerns us is how the regulatory environment is shaping up for the telecom sector,” said P. Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking’s portfolio management services.

“The kind of spectrum costs companies will need to pay just to keep business going, and the incremental capital expenditure if spectrum gets reframed, could potentially wreck even the strongest of telecom companies such as Bharti,” he said.

The telecoms regulator has proposed that companies including Vodafone India, the country’s second-largest carrier by revenue, surrender their existing bandwidth in the 900 MHz spectrum so that it can be resold to develop premium services like 3G.

That means carriers would have to purchase new bandwidth in the relatively inferior 1,800 MHz band to make up for the lost spectrum, a move that would also increase their investment in new network equipment and towers.

The regulator said the 900 MHz bandwidth should be given up “at an early date” before carriers in the world’s second-biggest wireless market renew their licenses. The government has yet to approve the proposal.

Bharti, the world’s fifth-biggest mobile carrier by users, reported its ninth straight quarter of falling profits on Wednesday, hit by higher amortization and interest costs on its 3G network investments, as well currency fluctuations and higher tax provisions.

Shares in the company, however, rose as much as 3 percent after the earnings statement showed Bharti narrowed losses at its African operations in the January to March quarter, while average revenue per user, a key performance gauge, and call minutes sold improved in India from the previous three months.

Akhil Gupta, deputy group CEO at the mobile operator’s parent Bharti Enterprises, said the regulatory uncertainties were “huge,” but was optimistic of mobile data growth.

“We believe we now have all the building blocks in place to enable us to go for more data growth in the markets where we are,” Gupta told a news conference, referring to the company’s investments in 3G and 4G networks in India and Africa.

Carriers in India operate on wafer-thin margins with voice calls currently accounting for a bulk of revenue. The country’s call prices, as low as 0.20 rupee per minute, are the world’s cheapest.

While operators raised call prices in mid-2011 in the first upward adjustment in at least two years, analysts say there is little scope of further increases in the crowded market. Mobile data, which offers higher margin, is at a nascent stage in India.

Bharti, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal, expects capital expenditure to be as much as $3.2 billion in the fiscal year started in April, its group finance chief said. The outlook excludes any potential payment for spectrum.

PROFIT MISSES FORECASTS

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia’s top phone carrier SingTel (STEL.SI), said consolidated net profit fell to 10.06 billion rupees ($190.89 million) in the fiscal fourth quarter from 14 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose a lower-than-expected 15 percent to 187.29 billion rupees for the company, which operates in 20 countries across Asia and Africa and had 241 million mobile customers at the end of March.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected net profit of 12.12 billion rupees on revenue of 189.16 billion rupees.

Average revenue per user fell an annual 3 percent to 189 rupees for its Indian operations, but was higher from the previous quarter. Average usage per user also rose 3 percent from the December quarter to 431 minutes.

Bharti’s Africa operational performance in the January to March quarter was mainly hit by a nine-day strike in Nigeria, which is its biggest market there, said Manoj Kohli, the company’s chief executive for international operations.

Bharti in June 2010 acquired money-losing mobile operations in 15 African countries from Kuwait’s Zain (ZAIN.KW) in a debt-funded $9 billion deal. While it has steadily grown revenue in Africa, it has yet to turn a profit.

Kohli said a goal to achieve $5 billion in revenue and $2 billion in EBITDA from the African operations in the current fiscal year remains “intact” as the company sees cost savings from outsourcing of network and IT operations and shares infrastructure with rivals.

Bharti shares, valued at about $23 billion, are down more than 7 percent this year, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market .BSESN and shares in rivals Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS) and Idea Cellular.