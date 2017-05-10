FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 10, 2017 / 2:28 AM / 3 months ago

BHP starts process to sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A promotional sign adorns a stage at a BHP Billiton function in central Sydney August 20, 2013.David Gray/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Wednesday it has started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.

"The evaluation is at an early stage, no final decisions have been made and there is no guarantee that a transaction will result," BHP said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Cerro Colorado is located in Chile's Tarapacá Region and yielded 77,000 tonnes of copper in fiscal 2016.

BHP's flagship mine, Escondida, also in Chile, yields more than 10 times that amount annually.

Banking sources have named Chile's Empresas Copec SA COP.SN, a conglomerate that has voiced interest in diversifying into copper, and Canadian companies such as Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO), as possible buyers.

BHP has earmarked large long-life copper mining as a key growth sector in years to come as expansion work in its iron ore mining business in Australia slows down.

Citibank is advising BHP on the sale.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.