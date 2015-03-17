Factbox: BHP spin-off South32 by the numbers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Billiton plans to spin off its aluminum, manganese, nickel, silver and some coal assets into a company called South32 in May. On Tuesday, it gave investors their first detailed look at the new company.

Assets

Australia

Worsley Alumina bauxite mine, alumina refinery

Groote Eylandt Mining Co(GEMCO) manganese mine

Tasmanian Electro Metallurgical Co(TEMCO) ferroalloy plant

Illawarra Coal - metallurgical coal mines

Cannington - the world’s largest silver mine, lead, zinc

South Africa

Hillside aluminum smelter

Energy coal - four operating thermal coal mines

Hotazel - two manganese mines

Metalloys - stake in Samancor plant

Mozambique

Mozal Aluminium smelter

Brazil

MRN Mine - stake in bauxite mine

Alumar -- stakes in alumina refinery and aluminum smelter

Colombia

Cerro Matoso nickel mine and ferronickel smelter

Pro forma H1FY2015 US$mln

Revenue 4,089

Underlying EBITDA 1,065

Underlying EBIT 648

Profit after tax 306

Underlying earnings 442

Basic EPS (US cents) 5.75

Underlying EPS (US cents) 8.30

Cash flow H1FY2015

Cash from operations 929

Dividends received 131

Capital expenditure (317)

Net operating cash flow 743

Pro forma balance sheet at 31 Dec 2014

US$mln

Net debt 674

Net assets 12,950

Gearing 4.9%

Dividend: minimum 40 pct payout of underlying earnings

Reserve lives and resource lives (years)

Asset Reserve Life Resource life

Worsley Alumina 17 63

Brazil Aluminium 6 29

South Africa coal 6,6,21,23 103,12,42,34

Illawarra coal 25,2,9 41,15,43

Australia manganese 11 15

South Africa manganese 18,46 24,92

Cerro Matoso 15 37

Cannington 9 22

Sources: BHP Billiton shareholder circular, ASX information memorandum