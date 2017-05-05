MELBOURNE Australian fund Tribeca Investment Partners wants BHP Billiton to dump its chief executive, Andrew Mackenzie, saying he was appointed by a board that has overseen a number of bad decisions and wasted $30 billion in capital.

"The problem with the current CEO is he's an appointment of the current board. From that perspective we'd be looking at seeing the CEO moving on," Tribeca analyst James Eginton told Reuters after the fund released an eight-page letter calling for strategic changes at the company.

