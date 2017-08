FILE PHOTO: Australian mining company BHP's new corporate logo, released to Reuters from their Melbourne, Australia, headquarters May 15, 2017. BHP/Handout via

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore mining restarted on Friday at Australia's Mt Whaleback mine following a fire on Thursday, owner BHP said.

"Mining at Mt Whaleback resumed at full capacity this morning and processing has resumed in areas unaffected by the incident," a company spokeswoman said.

"The affected area of the processing plant is currently being assessed for damage and recovery planning," she said.