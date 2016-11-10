BHP 'confident' of 2017 Samarco restart despite tough talks

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - BHP Billiton's president of mining in the Americas on Thursday said "complex" negotiations continue with partner Vale SA and other stakeholders to restart operations next year at Samarco, the iron ore mine in Brazil where a 2015 dam burst killed 19 people and caused massive environmental damage.

BHP remains "confident" of a 2017 restart, said BHP executive Daniel Malchuk during an interview in Rio de Janeiro. He added that Vale, Samarco employees, regulators and financial stakeholders must all agree on the terms of renewed operations at the mine in the mineral-rich state of Minas Gerais.

"We continue to work quite hard to find a solution," Malchuk said, calling it "a complex situation that involves many stakeholders."

A restart at the mine is crucial for Samarco, a joint venture between the two miners, to begin paying off mounting debts and other liabilities after a tailings dam gave way a year ago, prompting the worst environmental disaster on record in Brazil.

Vale and BHP in March reached a framework agreement with Brazil's government for the two partners to pay long-term penalties, cleanup costs and other compensation.

But the commercial viability of Samarco remains uncertain. It recently missed bond interest payments and has about $2.2 billion in outstanding bond obligations and $1.6 billion of bank loans.

Malchuk said part of BHP's ongoing talks involve under what terms Samarco might use some of Vale's nearby infrastructure for renewed operations.

"It does make sense to use Vale's infrastructure, no question about it," he said. "But it needs to make financial sense for Samarco and for us as a shareholder."

The complexity of talks, he added, means nothing is guaranteed, especially because licensing agencies, Samarco employees and debt holders must all also be on board with restart plans.

"I continue to be confident that there must be a solution," Malchuk said. "But I can't say that everyone will."

The companies are also working to move past ongoing litigation and criminal charges that impede some of the framework agreement for recovery efforts. The disaster sent millions of tonnes of iron ore tailings and sludge into two of Brazil's most important rivers.

"We remain committed to what was agreed," he said, explaining that the company continues to work to review the pending legal problems. "The situation is quite fluid."

Malchuk, previous president of copper at BHP, this month became responsible for all mining in the Americas after the company reorganized operations around regional lines, not specific commodities.

Beyond Brazil, Malchuk said BHP is gearing up for negotiations in December with workers at its Escondida mine in Chile. Because of cost-cutting efforts and low copper prices, talks could be more challenging than in previous negotiations.

"It's important to remain conscious that the situation we have now is different to when previous agreements were negotiated," he said.

BHP is also bracing for the impact of lower coal prices, Malchuk said, noting that stimulus efforts by the Chinese government continue to sustain strong demand there.

Because the company is not sure when policy may change, BHP must be ready for a drop in demand. "You can't keep sustaining prices through short-term policy," he said.