S&P cuts BHP credit rating, dividend cut seen as inevitable

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut BHP Billiton Ltd’s credit rating and warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not taken, cementing expectations the world’s largest miner will slash its dividend for the first time in 15 years.

Citing bleak prospects for a recovery this year in prices of key mining commodities, all stuck at multi-year lows, S&P also said it may cut Rio Tinto Ltd’s rating.

BHP’s rating dropped to ‘A’ from ‘A+', with S&P saying a further one notch downgrade was possible but that would depend on the company’s dividend policy and capital expenditure guidance due out this month.

To prevent any further slippage from a solid A level credit rating which BHP has long said is its top priority, the miner is expected to halve its annual dividend, saving the company an estimated $3.3 billion.

Analysts and investors in Australia said BHP did not have to resort to a sale of new shares to bolster its balance sheet.

“They’ve still got room to move from here. The levers they have are multiple,” said Peter O‘Connor, an analyst at broker Shaw & Partners in Sydney.

BHP could slash capital spending and operating costs further, sell assets or lower its dividend again, he said.

Placing Rio Tinto’s ‘A-’ rating on negative watch, S&P said the rating could be cut by one notch over the coming weeks if the company did not take supportive measures amid weak commodity prices pressuring its cash flows.

Analysts and investors expect Rio to embark on further spending cuts but maintain its dividend for now.

“They probably have a bit more time and a bit more flexibility than BHP does,” said Brenton Saunders, a portfolio manager at BT Investment Management.

Last month, Moody’s placed 175 oil, gas and mining companies on review for a downgrade due to the prolonged rout in global commodities prices.

But Sanjiv Shah, chief investment officer at London-based Sun Global Investments, singled out BHP’s U.S.-denominated subordinated debt due in 2075 as paying attractive yields of 7 percent and 7.48 percent.

“The long rout in commodity prices has hit debt and equity securities issued by metal and mining companies, with many securities looking oversold and therefore attractive if commodity prices do not fall significantly from current levels,” he said.

BHP’s shares fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday, while Rio’s shares fell 2 percent.