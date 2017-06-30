A protester holds a placard regarding the Samarco mine disaster outside the venue for the annual general meeting for mining company BHP Billiton in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File photo

SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) and Vale (VALE5.SA) have won a four-month extension from a Brazilian court to negotiate a settlement to a $47 billion claim stemming from the Samarco mine disaster in 2015, BHP said on Friday.

The 50-50 partners in the Samarco iron ore mine were served the 155 billion Brazilian real ($47 billion) claim by Brazilian federal prosecutors in May last year to pay for the social, environmental and economic costs of cleaning up Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record.

"The Court has extended the final date for negotiation of a settlement until 30 October 2017," BHP said in a statement.

Nineteen people died and nearby towns were inundated with flood waters after a dam designed to hold back mine waste burst.

The settlement date was originally set for June 30.

