BHP says over 50 million tonnes of steel capacity restarted in China
May 19, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

BHP says over 50 million tonnes of steel capacity restarted in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo for mining company BHP Billiton adorns a sign outside the Perth Convention Centre where their annual general meeting was being held in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - More than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity has been restarted in China since the start of the year as rising prices boosted margins, a senior official told an industry conference on Thursday.

The world’s No. 3 iron ore miner also sees around 30 million tonnes of new sea-borne supply this year, down from around 90 million tonnes last year, said Vicky Binns, vice president for marketing minerals at BHP.

Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin

