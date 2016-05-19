BHP says over 50 million tonnes of steel capacity restarted in China

A logo for mining company BHP Billiton adorns a sign outside the Perth Convention Centre where their annual general meeting was being held in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - More than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity has been restarted in China since the start of the year as rising prices boosted margins, a senior official told an industry conference on Thursday.

The world’s No. 3 iron ore miner also sees around 30 million tonnes of new sea-borne supply this year, down from around 90 million tonnes last year, said Vicky Binns, vice president for marketing minerals at BHP.