BHP Olympic Dam delay would tighten copper supply

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) will tighten global copper supply from late 2013 onward if it postpones work on its single-biggest project, the $30 billion expansion of the Olympic Dam mine in Australia.

A 25 percent drop in benchmark international copper prices since early 2011 has eroded potential returns from the project, and the economic slowdown in top base metal consumer China has dampened the demand outlook.

BHP’s scheme to quadruple output from Olympic Dam - the fourth-largest known copper deposit and largest uranium source in the world - is one a growing number analysts believe likely to be shelved until markets stabilize.

“Now is not exactly the right time to be thinking of bringing more copper into the market and BHP knows this,” said Gavin Wendt, a mining analyst with MineLife in Sydney.

“Sure, longer term, the market may be there, but for the next few years at least, there’s plenty of the stuff around.”

London copper prices have fallen to around $7,650 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) from a peak over $10,000 in early 2011 as big copper buyers such as car and computer manufacturers slow consumption.

China cut its interest rates for the second time in weeks on Thursday, stepping up efforts to bolster the world’s second-largest economy, which last quarter probably saw its weakest growth since the global financial crisis.

China accounts for about 40 percent of global copper demand, making it among the raw materials most sensitive to China’s economic performance.

Responding to shifting fundamentals, BHP abandoned in May an $80 billion investment plan and announced a spending rethink.

“Olympic Dam is surely under review,” said UBS mining analyst Glyn Lawcock. “It’s not an issue of finding the cash,” he said, but rather ensuring a good return on the investment.

For BHP’s board, the challenge is to time the expansion to coincide with a market providing maximum returns.

The board is due to decide by the end of the year whether or not to continue work to transform Olympic Dam from an underground mine to an open pit operation capable of yielding 750,000 metric tons of copper and 19,000 metric tons of uranium a year.

BHP’s decision will be complicated by mixed views on the supply and demand balance for copper. This year, supplies are running around 180,000 metric tons behind demand, and that deficit could narrow to around 7,000 metric tons in 2013 as new production comes on stream, according to a Reuters poll in April.<MET/POLL>

As the global economy falters that deficit could become a glut. Increased use of scrap copper could also mean oversupply.

Further curbing the appetite for refined copper, BHP now sees recycled scrap meeting up to 50 percent of China’s overall demand in the coming year for the metal, up from 35 percent now.

The Lisbon-based International Copper Study Group, which compiles data from producers and consumers, expects global refined copper output to exceed demand by 350,000 next year.

“That alone suggests Olympic Dam isn’t needed for at least another two years,” said Wendt of MineLife .

“The slowdown occurring in China is not something BHP will have seen coming when it started making plans to expand,” said David Lennox, a mining analyst for Fat Prophets in Sydney.

Late last year, BHP’s board earmarked $1.2 billion for “pre-commitment” funding after the government of South Australia state ratified an indenture agreement with BHP that mandated a final board decision on the mine by the end of 2012.

“Given world economic circumstances, I think there is a much bigger question mark over it now than there was perhaps when the indenture was ratified by the parliament at the end of last year,” said Isobel Redmond, a state parliamentarian pushing to see Olympic Dam developed to help stimulate jobs.

RISKY BUSINESS

The expanded output from Olympic Dam would eventually account for around 4 percent of global copper needs and 20 percent of uranium supply, according to environmental impact documents lodged in Australia.

That’s up from existing output of around 1 percent of copper consumption and 4 percent of uranium supply.

A delay is unlikely to have much impact on near-term spot prices, but a reduction of that magnitude in future supplies will impact longer-term price assumptions.

BHP says its timetable will ultimately depend on market and economic dynamics. Analysts expect additional output from the mine to start to rise within a year of construction, though it will be the latter half of the decade before production hits its stride.

“Copper traders are starting to look over their shoulders and building in a bit of a price risk that they are going to put Olympic Dam on hold,” said Lennox.

Doing so could put producers at a disadvantage when demand and prices recover. The risk for BHP is it might be unable to capitalize quickly on any upturn in the commodities cycle.

That’s what happened in 2005, when copper prices tanked to under $3,000 a metric ton, leading many miners, including BHP, to rethink expansions, only to see prices nearly triple by 2007 in a vastly under supplied market.

So even if the Olympic Dam expansion schedule is reset, it is unlikely to be on the shelf for too long.

A push by miners to dig massive new lodes in other parts of the world - namely North and South America, Africa and Mongolia - won’t necessarily assure plentiful future supplies of copper.

One reason for that is many of the new mines contain much less copper than the mega-strikes of the last century.

The Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia under development by Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), for example, would yield little more than half that of Olympic Dam at its peak.

At the same time, BHP is weighing up expansion work at its Spence and Escondida copper mines in Chile. BHP owns 57.5 percent of the Escondida lode currently the world’s single-largest copper mine.

URANIUM SIDESHOW

The spot uranium price is languishing at just above $50 a pound, down from around $70/lb after an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 crippled Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant and led to the closure of Japan’s 50 reactors and soured sentiment elsewhere for nuclear power.

Japan has since approved the restart of two reactors, though the sector is far from a full recovery.

Fundamentals may improve next year when the Megatons to Megawatts treaty expires, under which Russia has supplied the U.S. market with 25 million pounds a year of downgraded uranium from old nuclear weapons, or about 17 percent of global supply.

A supply gap is forecast after 2013 since emerging nations have pressed on with reactor building programs despite the Fukushima crisis, analysts say.

Globally, 63 nuclear reactors remain under construction and 97 new reactors are due to be built by 2021.

For its part, BHP insists uranium from Olympic Dam is little more than a welcome by-product providing an additional income stream and that copper will always dictate the project’s course.