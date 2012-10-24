FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BHP considers sale of Arizona copper mine: FT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 24, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

BHP considers sale of Arizona copper mine: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) is exploring the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

BHP is working with advisers to consider a sale of the mine, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report also cited sources as saying that the miner was working with Citigroup (C.N).

BHP declined to comment.

A source close to the situation said Pinto Valley was one among a list of assets BHP is reviewing as it narrows its focus on large, scaleable assets.

BHP said in February that it would restart operations at the Pinto Valley mine, with annual production capacity of about 60,000 tonnes of copper and which also produces molybdenum concentrate.

The Financial Times cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the possible sale was unrelated to an incident last month in which a contract worker at Pinto Valley was fatally injured and operations were suspended.

Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.