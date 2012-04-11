FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BHP approves $708 million funding for Mad Dog 2 project
April 11, 2012 / 4:17 AM / in 6 years

BHP approves $708 million funding for Mad Dog 2 project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Wednesday it has approved $708 million in pre commitment funding for the Mad Dog Phase 2 oil project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The funding is earmarked for detailed engineering and the procurement of long lead time equipment related to the hull, topsides and subsea equipment component of the project, it said.

BHP holds a 23.9 percent stake. BP Plc (BP.L) has a 60.5 percent share and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) 15.6 percent.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies

