BHP says will not spend $80 billion on expansion projects

SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) will not be spending $80 billion on expansion projects over the next five years, Chairman Jacques Nasser said on Wednesday.

Nasser told reporters the expansion figure given by CEO Marius Kloppers last year was the total of all projects the company was considering and that the environment had changed since then.

The company was thinking about its expansion plans “every day”, he said.

Asked if BHP would spend $80 billion over five years, Nasser said: “No.”