Brazil's Indusval has no firm proposal for sale at this point

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Indusval & Partners SA has no proposal, document or decision over a sale of its business at this point, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Indusval (IDVL4.SA) plans to stick with a proposal to buy out minority shareholders and take the bank private, according to a securities filing. Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Shanghai Pengxin Group Co is in talks to take control of Indusval, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.