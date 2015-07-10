FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Loginov given two-year ban for doping
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 10, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Loginov given two-year ban for doping

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov has been banned for two years for doping offences, the International Biathlon Union said on its website (www.biathlonworld.com) on Friday.

The 23-year-old will not be allowed to compete until Nov. 25, 2016.

The four-time world youth champion was temporarily suspended from training and competition in November 2014, after traces of the oxygen boosting Erythropoietin (EPO) showed up in a drugs test.

Meanwhile, Ekaterina Iourieva has had her doping ban increased from eight years to 12, following a second violation.

The 32-year-old, who was crowned world champion in 2008, announced her retirement last year.

Another Russian biathlete, Irina Starykh also had her suspension extended from two years to three. The 27-year-old will not be allowed to make a comeback until Dec. 23, 2016.

Iourieva and Starykh were banned in July 2014 after testing positive for EPO.

Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.