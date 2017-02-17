Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
Dahlmeier was leading comfortably but missed the target twice in the final standing shooting to give France's Marie Dorin-Habert and Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna gold medal hopes in the final kilometer.
The German, who had already won the pursuit, mixed relay and individual titles, held on to triumph with team mates Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Hildebrand and Vanessa Hinz.
Ukraine took second place, 6.4 seconds behind Germany, and France claimed the bronze, 8.1 seconds off the pace, after beating Gabriela Koukalova of the Czech Republic on the skis.
Dahlmeier, 23, will have the opportunity to clinch a fifth title - and a sixth medal, as she claimed silver in the sprint - when she takes part in the mass start on Sunday.
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.