#World News
March 2, 2016 / 5:33 PM / 2 years ago

White House says Biden to visit Middle East March 5-10

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech next to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto (not pictured), at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Mexico February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East on Saturday for a five-day trip that will include visits to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, West Bank and Jordan, the White House said on Wednesday.

During the trip, Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, it said.

Biden will also meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman to discuss the fight against the Islamic State and the Syrian conflict, the White House added.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Susan Heavey

