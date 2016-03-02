White House says Biden to visit Middle East March 5-10

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East on Saturday for a five-day trip that will include visits to the United Arab Emirates, Israel, West Bank and Jordan, the White House said on Wednesday.

During the trip, Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, it said.

Biden will also meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman to discuss the fight against the Islamic State and the Syrian conflict, the White House added.