Bidvest unit increases Adcock stake to 6.8 percent
December 6, 2013 / 2:27 PM / 4 years ago

Bidvest unit increases Adcock stake to 6.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Adcock Ingram offices in Johannesburg December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A unit of South Africa’s Bidvest Group (BVTJ.J) has increased its stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram (AIPJ.J) to 6.8 percent, according to a regulatory filing, as the conglomerate looks to block a Chilean rival’s $1.2 billion takeover offer.

Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals CFR.SN has offered cash and shares to buy Adcock, South Africa’s second-largest drug firm. Bidvest, which first tried to buy control of Adcock in March, is looking to raise its stake to around a third to block CFR.

Bidvest has previously said it owns 4 percent.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley

