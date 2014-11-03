FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Bidvest says no longer mulling food service listing
November 3, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa's Bidvest says no longer mulling food service listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Bidvest Group (BVTJ.J) is no longer considering listing its food service business in London, the conglomerate said on Monday, potentially disappointing investors who had hoped to benefit from the spin-off.

Bidvest, a sprawling company involved in businesses from shipping to mop sales, has long acknowledged the need to separate its food business from the rest of group, saying the unit’s true value was not reflected in its share price.

In September, Bidvest said it had hired Barclays (BARC.L) and Investec (INLJ.J) to evaluate a potential listing of the unit, adding it would be increasingly difficult to fund an overseas acquisition for the business with a South African balance sheet.

However, the company said on Monday it was no longer considering the move.

“The board has concluded that the potential listing will not, in current circumstances, be in shareholders’ best interest,” Bidvest said in a regulatory statement on Monday, adding that its strategic review had identified other opportunities that will be pursued.

The food service business, Bidvest’s biggest division and one that contributes more than half of the company’s 183.6 billion rand ($17 billion) in sales, supplies pubs, restaurants and hotels in Europe, South America and Asia.

Bidvest Chief Executive Brian Joffe is known as one of South Africa’s savviest dealmakers and has a long history of buying underperforming companies and turning them around by focusing on cash flow and streamlining operations.

Shares of Bidvest were down 1.7 percent at 298.32 rand in early trade.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
