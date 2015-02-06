FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyout firm Exponent emerges as frontrunner for Big Bus Tours: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 6, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Buyout firm Exponent emerges as frontrunner for Big Bus Tours: sources

Freya Berry, Anjuli Davies

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - UK private equity firm Exponent has emerged as the frontrunner to buy open-top sightseeing company Big Bus Tours, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Reuters reported last year that the owners of the company, which is partially family-backed, had hired JP Morgan (JPM.N) to run a sale potentially worth up to 500 million pounds ($762 million).

Exponent, which sold UK rail ticket website thetrainline.com to KKR in January, is poised to buy the company, and a deal is expected to be announced soon but is not yet certain, the sources said.

Big Bus Tours’ burgundy and cream-colored open-top buses are a familiar sight around London, and the company has quickly expanded across three continents and 17 cities, including Shanghai, New York and Dubai.

The business was formed in 2011 by the merger of London-based The Big Bus Company (TBBC) and French peer Les Cars Rouges. Shareholders include the Maybury family, which founded TBBC in 1991 and Abu Dhabi-based Al Fahim Group, which acquired 30 percent of TBBC in 2000.

Exponent and JP Morgan declined to comment. Big Bus Tours and Al Fahim Group were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.6560 British Pounds)

Reporting By Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies; editing by Pamela Barbaglia and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.