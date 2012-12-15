Seven Big East basketball teams leaving conference

(The Sports Xchange) The seven Catholic schools in the Big East that do not have Football Bowl Subdivision teams unanimously voted Saturday to take their men’s basketball teams out of the conference, ESPN reported.

St. John’s president Rev. Donald J. Harrington scheduled a news conference for 4:30 p.m. ET.

DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John‘s, Seton Hall and Villanova will leave the Big East on June 30, 2015. They will pursue another framework for their basketball teams.

The conference future of remaining Big East members Connecticut, Cincinnati and South Florida -- which have FBS programs -- is uncertain.

“Earlier today we voted unanimously to pursue an orderly evolution to a foundation of basketball schools that honors the history and tradition on which the Big East was established,” the seven presidents said in a joint statement. “Under the current context of conference realignment, we believe pursuing a new basketball framework that builds on this tradition of excellence and competition is the best way forward.”

The Big East will have 12 teams in its conference for football starting next season. Boise State and San Diego State join the Big East in football only next season. Rutgers and Louisville are leaving the conference after next season.