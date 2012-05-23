FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big Lots 2nd-quarter profit outlook misses Street estimates
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 23, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Big Lots 2nd-quarter profit outlook misses Street estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc (BIG.N) posted a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the first quarter and forecast earnings that fell well below Wall Street estimates for the current quarter, hurt by declining margins.

The company, which stocks products that have been overproduced, discontinued, or rejected by other retailers, said it expects to earn 37 cents to 42 cents from continuing operations in the current quarter.

Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Big Lots’s first-quarter earnings fell to $40.7 million, or 63 cents per share, from $52.5 million, or 70 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time charges related to a change in how the company accounted for its inventory, Big Lots had earnings of 68 cents per share, below the 69 cents analysts anticipated.

Net profit margin declined to 3.1 percent from 4.3 percent a year ago.

Sales rose 5.4 percent to $1.29 billion.

Big Lots’ shares closed at $34.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.