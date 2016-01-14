FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bilfinger gets offers for building and facility segment
#Deals
January 14, 2016 / 12:29 AM / 2 years ago

Bilfinger gets offers for building and facility segment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German engineering services group Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) said it received offers for the main division of its building and facility segment, one of its two core businesses. Bilfinger said it had retained advisors after receiving expressions of interest in the division and had on Wednesday decided to review the offers that followed. “The subsequently received offers will now be analyzed in detail,” Bilfinger said in a statement released at midnight, without providing details of the bidders or the price.

Bilfinger said a decision has not yet been taken on a sale. A deal could mean a change to its decision, unveiled in October by new Chief Executive Per Utnegaard, to focus on two divisions, industrial and building and facility.

Bilfinger said in November that it expected the building and facility segment to reach output volume of about 2.8 billion euros in 2015.

Bilfinger in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and Munich Olympic stadium but in recent years switched from the construction industry to power and industrial plant servicing, only to be caught out by crises in first the utilities and later the petrochemicals sectors that were its major clients.

Bilfinger put its power unit, blamed for a series of profit warnings, up for sale in June and bids are expected in mid-January.

In October it identified further businesses with more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) of output whose future it would consider during 2016.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

