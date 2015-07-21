Bilfinger fires unit bosses, confirms goals

The logo of German industrial services provider Bilfinger is pictured on their headquarters in Mannheim January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger fired the managers of two of its three business segments and confirmed its full-year targets, lifting its shares on Tuesday.

Bilfinger said its supervisory board had decided to relieve Industrial boss Pieter Koolen and Power boss Joachim Enenkel of their duties on amicable terms.

The units will be taken over by new Chief Executive Per Utnegaard directly. Utnegaard took over from interim CEO Herbert Bodner on June 1.

Shares in Bilfinger, which have been hammered by six profit warnings in the space of a year, rose 1.4 percent to 38.70 euros by 1408 GMT, outperforming a flat European construction and materials index.

Bilfinger has suffered from management issues as well as Germany’s switch to renewable energy, which has left important customers such as large German fossil-power providers unable to make investments or renew maintenance contracts.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is activist investment firm Cevian, has put its Power division up for sale and is conducting a comprehensive review of its remaining businesses.

Bilfinger on Tuesday confirmed its forecast for adjusted full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) in the mid double-digit million-euro range.

In its heyday, Bilfinger built the Sydney Opera House and Munich Olympic stadium. It switched course to become a service-focused company years ago and sold its construction business to Swiss Implenia in March.