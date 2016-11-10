FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Trump ok for Keystone XL pipeline may boost business: Bilfinger CEO
#Business News
November 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

Trump ok for Keystone XL pipeline may boost business: Bilfinger CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of German industrial services provider Bilfinger is pictured outside its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, May 11, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) Chief Executive Thomas Blades said the election of Donald Trump as President may boost the German company's chances of growing business in North America.

Major policies will be easier to implement quickly given that the Republican party controls the White House and both chambers of the United States congress, reducing chances of a political stalemate over major decisions.

"There is less uncertainty," Blades told reporters on a call to discuss the company's third-quarter results.

"The Keystone XL pipeline for example was personally vetoed by President Obama for a long time," Blades said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
