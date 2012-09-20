FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Billabong fall as potential bidder pulls out
September 20, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Shares in Billabong fall as potential bidder pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd (BBG.AX) fell more than 6 percent on Thursday after the company said one of its two suitors had dropped out of the race.

On September 6, Billabong announced that a new party had offered around A$1.45 a share, equivalent to TPG Capital’s TPG.UL July offer valued around A$694 million ($726.44 million).

Billabong did not identify the second bidder but two sources who asked not to be named told Reuters it was Bain Capital LLC. A spokeswoman at Bain declined to comment on September 6.

Billabong shares fell 6.6 percent to A$1.35.

($1 = 0.9553 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

