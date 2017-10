SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australian surfwear retailer Billabong (BBG.AX) hit a record low after private equity firm TPG walked away from a A$694 million ($712.91 million) bid.

The shares were trading down around 15 percent at 85.5 cents by 0002 GMT after falling as low as 82 cents in early trade.

The broader market was a touch higher.($1 = 0.9735 Australian dollars)