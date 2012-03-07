FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Forbes list of world's top billionaires
March 7, 2012 / 6:08 PM / in 6 years

Factbox: Forbes list of world's top billionaires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Forbes magazine estimated the net worth of the world's billionaires on Wednesday. Below are the top 10 as of February 14. The full list can be seen at www.forbes.com/billionaires/

1. Carlos Slim, 72, and family, Mexico, $69 billion

2. Bill Gates, 56, United States, $61 billion

3. Warren Buffett, 81, United States, $44 billion

4. Bernard Arnault, 63, France, $41 billion

5. Amancio Ortega, 75, Spain, $37.5 billion

6. Larry Ellison, 67, United States, $36 billion

7. Eike Batista, 55, Brazil, $30 billion

8. Stefan Persson, 64, Sweden, $26 billion

9. Li Ka-shing, 83, Hong Kong, $25.5 billion

10. Karl Albrecht, 92, Germany, $25.4 billion

Reporting By Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis

