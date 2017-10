Businessman Carlos Slim looks on after receiving the Medal of Honour and Merit of the Mexican Red Cross from the President of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Tadateru Konoe during an event supported by the Red Cross in Mexico City February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim retained his position atop Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s billionaires on Wednesday with an estimated worth of $69 billion, placing him ahead of Bill Gates at $61 billion and Warren Buffett at $44 billion.

Slim, 72, has taken the top spot three years in a row largely based on assets from his telecommunications empire.