FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bill Pullman to play President in NBC comedy
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Television News
February 25, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 6 years ago

Bill Pullman to play President in NBC comedy

Tim Kenneally

1 Min Read

Actor Bill Pullman poses at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 36th annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bill Pullman is about to enter familiar territory: The White House.

Pullman -- who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the 1996 film “Independence Day” -- will again play the nation’s chief executive in NBC’s upcoming pilot “1600 Penn.”

The pilot, which is co-created and executive-produced by former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, “Book of Mormon” star Josh Gad and “Modern Family” writer Jason Winer, will revolve around a dysfunctional presidential family. “John Tucker Must Die” and “Harry’s Law” star Brittany Snow will also star, as the First Daughter.

Winer will direct the project.

“1600 Penn” received a put-pilot commitment from NBC in October, meaning that the network will face substantial penalties if it doesn’t air, which increases the chances that the pilot will be picked up.

Pullman recently starred as murderer and pedophile Oswald Danes in the Starz/BBC One series “Torchwood: Miracle Day.”

Editing By Zorianna Kit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.