Bill Pullman to play President in NBC comedy

Actor Bill Pullman poses at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 36th annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bill Pullman is about to enter familiar territory: The White House.

Pullman -- who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in the 1996 film “Independence Day” -- will again play the nation’s chief executive in NBC’s upcoming pilot “1600 Penn.”

The pilot, which is co-created and executive-produced by former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett, “Book of Mormon” star Josh Gad and “Modern Family” writer Jason Winer, will revolve around a dysfunctional presidential family. “John Tucker Must Die” and “Harry’s Law” star Brittany Snow will also star, as the First Daughter.

Winer will direct the project.

“1600 Penn” received a put-pilot commitment from NBC in October, meaning that the network will face substantial penalties if it doesn’t air, which increases the chances that the pilot will be picked up.

Pullman recently starred as murderer and pedophile Oswald Danes in the Starz/BBC One series “Torchwood: Miracle Day.”