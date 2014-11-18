FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 4-week T-bill interest rate falls at auction
November 18, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 4-week T-bill interest rate falls at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid investors an interest rate of 0.035 percent on the $40 billion of U.S. four-week Treasury bills it sold, which was lower than the interest rate set at an auction the prior week.

The Treasury auctioned last week’s $40 billion worth of four-week or one-month T-bill supply at an interest rate of 0.045 percent which was the highest since March 25.

The bid-to-cover ratio or the amount of bids to the amount offered sat the latest four-week T-bill auction came in at 3.51, down from prior week’s 3.84. This gauge of overall demand was the lowest since Oct. 8, 2013 when it was 2.75.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

