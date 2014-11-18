U.S. 4-week T-bill interest rate falls at auction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday paid investors an interest rate of 0.035 percent on the $40 billion of U.S. four-week Treasury bills it sold, which was lower than the interest rate set at an auction the prior week.

The Treasury auctioned last week’s $40 billion worth of four-week or one-month T-bill supply at an interest rate of 0.045 percent which was the highest since March 25.

The bid-to-cover ratio or the amount of bids to the amount offered sat the latest four-week T-bill auction came in at 3.51, down from prior week’s 3.84. This gauge of overall demand was the lowest since Oct. 8, 2013 when it was 2.75.