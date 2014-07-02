FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bind Therapeutics ends cancer drug partnership with Amgen
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 2, 2014 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bind Therapeutics ends cancer drug partnership with Amgen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drug developer Bind Therapeutics said it ended a partnership with Amgen Inc to develop targeted cancer therapy due to unsatisfactory results.

Bind’s shares fell 15 percent to $10.95 in extended trading on Wednesday. Angen’s shares were little changed from their close of $121.03.

“Despite achieving the objective of high tumor concentrations, the results were not sufficiently compelling to proceed forward and both collaborators have agreed that the program will not be continued,” Bind’s Chief Executive Scott Minick said in a statement.

The company had entered into a twelve-month collaboration agreement with Amgen in January 2013 to develop cancer treatments using Bind’s nanotechnology platform and an Amgen compound.

Reporting By Anjalirao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.