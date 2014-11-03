Bio-Rad to pay $55 million to settle U.S. bribery charges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc will pay $55 million to end U.S. investigations into whether it failed to prevent bribery of government officials in Russia and other countries, and falsified records to conceal payments, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

The company, which makes medical diagnostics products, entered a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by recording fake payments in connection with sales in Russia.

It also entered a civil settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which said units of the Hercules, California-based company made $7.5 million in improper payments to officials in Russia, Vietnam and Thailand to win business.

“Public companies that cook their books and hide improper payments foster corruption,” Leslie Caldwell, head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, said in a statement.

Bio-Rad’s payout includes a $14.35 million criminal fine to the Justice Department, and $40.7 million representing illegal profit and interest to the SEC, for violations that allegedly took place from 2005 to 2010.

According to a statement of facts, a French unit of Bio-Rad paid intermediaries commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent that were supposedly in exchange for services related to sales to government entities in Russia, but which ultimately were not performed.

The Justice Department said the criminal sanctions were not more severe because Bio-Rad disclosed the misconduct and fully cooperated in its probe, including by making employees available for interviews and producing documents from overseas.

Bio-Rad also bolstered its internal compliance processes, and said it fired employees responsible for the misconduct.

“The actions that we discovered were completely contrary to Bio-Rad’s culture and values and ethical standards for conducting business,” Bio-Rad Chief Executive Norman Schwartz said in a statement.

Bio-Rad reserved $12.05 million for the settlement in the third quarter, on top of $43 million it had previously set aside.

On Monday, Bio-Rad shares rose 59 cents to $113.41 on the New York Stock Exchange.