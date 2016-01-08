Biofuel, ag groups file legal appeal on U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard: spokesman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seven trade associations have jointly filed a petition in a U.S. court of appeals for a review of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standards for 2014, 2015, and 2016, a spokesman for one of the groups said on Friday.

The groups representing biofuels manufacturers and corn and sorghum farmers intend to challenge the EPA’s authority to set requirements for volumes of biofuels required to be used below a 2007 law, said a spokesman for Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

The other petitioners are Americans for Clean Energy, American Coalition for Ethanol, Growth Energy, National Corn Growers Association, National Sorghum Producers, and the Renewable Fuels Association, the spokesman said.