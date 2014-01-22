FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fire rages at Mississippi biodiesel plant, injuries unknown-AP
January 22, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Fire rages at Mississippi biodiesel plant, injuries unknown-AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A fire raged at a biodiesel complex by an isolated highway in northern Mississippi on Wednesday and it was not known whether there were any injuries, the Associated Press reported, citing the state’s Highway Patrol.

Firefighters could not get close to enough to fight the blaze because it was so hot, the Highway Patrol said. The complex lies by the Mississippi Highway 15 close to the town of New Albany.

“There were workers at the plant but it is unclear if there are any injuries,” Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper First Class Ronny Hall was quoted by the AP as saying. “Once the fire is out, investigators will get in there.”

Biodiesel refineries make fuel from a variety of non-petroleum products such as vegetable oil or animal fats. The Highway Patrol said it did not know the name of the facility. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alden Bentley)

