Gradually increasing the dose of Biogen Inc's experimental Alzheimer's disease drug appeared to cause less risk of brain swelling than higher fixed doses, according to interim 12-month results from a small study released on Thursday.

The closely watched drug, aducanumab, led to significant reductions in amyloid plaques in the brain compared with a placebo among the 31 patients who received titrated, or gradually increased dosing, data from the Phase I study showed.

The amyloid reduction and slowing of mental decline seen in patients in the titration portion of the study after 12 months of treatment was similar to what was reported earlier this year for patients who received fixed doses of aducanumab.

"Incidence of the most common adverse event appeared to be lower with titrated dosing compared with higher fixed dosing of aducanumab," researchers, in a brief summary of the results, said of the brain swelling known as ARIA.

Full details of the study were being presented at an Alzheimer's meeting in San Diego on Friday. Any successful Alzheimer's drug is expected to reap multibillion-dollar annual sales.

Patients in the study had either mild or prodromal, meaning early pre-symptomatic, Alzheimer's disease, researchers said.

Aducanumab works by removing brain plaques largely made from a protein called beta amyloid. Other companies have also tried to develop drugs that block beta amyloid, but all failed to significantly slow cognitive declines, and some were also associated with brain swelling.

The most spectacular recent failure was Eli Lilly and Co's experimental solanezumab, designed to soak up beta amyloid from the bloodstream.

Lilly last month said its infused drug failed to slow mental decline, compared with placebo, among patients with mild Alzheimer's. That largely dashed hopes for the drug and cast further doubt on whether beta amyloid is the right target for attacking the memory-robbing disease that affects millions of people.

Some Alzheimer's experts have suggested the approach might work very early in the course of the disease. They said once brain plaques can be observed it may already be too late for the drugs to provide significant benefit.

The new and previously reported data support further study of aducanumab in much larger trials of patients with early Alzheimer's disease, researchers concluded.

Biogen shares rose 1.45 percent to close at $289.54.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)