FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 31, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 5 months ago

Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign marks a Biogen facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. January 26, 2017.Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.

The ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAP) frees Bigoen Inc from future royalty payments to Forward and sent the Danish firm's shares down nearly 20 percent. Biogen shares were up 1.4 percent.

The companies had been locked in a dispute over patents for dimethyl fumarate, the key active ingredient in Tecfidera, the leading oral MS treatment with sales of about $4 billion in 2016.

The PTAP ruling found Forward's written patent description to be insufficient to declare infringement by Biogen.

Had Biogen lost it would have had to pay Forward a 10 percent royalty on Tecfidera sales starting in 2021.

Biogen's Tecfidera exclusivity is secured through 2028 under the ruling.

Biogen in January had taken out something of an insurance policy against a potential defeat in the patent dispute. It agreed to pay Forward $1.25 billion to license the company's patents covering multiple sclerosis drugs, giving Biogen a share of Forward's intellectual property.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Tom Brown

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.