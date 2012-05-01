Biogen Q1 profit falls short of Street view

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) posted a first-quarter profit that fell short of analyst estimates as the biotechnology company spent more for the expected launch of a multiple sclerosis medicine.

Net income rose to $302.7 million, or $1.25 per share, from $294.3 million, or $1.20 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to 7 percent to $1.29 billion.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.40 per share fell 8 cents below the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.