Biogen Q1 profit falls short of Street view
May 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Biogen Q1 profit falls short of Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) posted a first-quarter profit that fell short of analyst estimates as the biotechnology company spent more for the expected launch of a multiple sclerosis medicine.

Net income rose to $302.7 million, or $1.25 per share, from $294.3 million, or $1.20 a share, a year ago. Revenue rose to 7 percent to $1.29 billion.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $1.40 per share fell 8 cents below the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf and Toni Clarke; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

