Biogen MS drug application accepted by U.S., EU regulators

(Reuters) - Both U.S. and European regulators have accepted for review Biogen Idec’s application for experimental multiple sclerosis drug BG-12, the company said on Wednesday.

The pill is seen by some Wall Street analysis as having the potential to become the world’s leading treatment for the chronic, disabling disease that attacks the central nervous system and can lead to numbness, paralysis and loss of vision.

Biogen already makes multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri, which are given by injection.

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a standard 10-month review for BG-12 and the European regulatory agency has validated its application. Both applications were submitted in the first quarter of this year.