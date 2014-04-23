FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biogen raises outlook as new MS drug again tops forecasts
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 23, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Biogen raises outlook as new MS drug again tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as sales of its new Tecfidera multiple sclerosis drug extended a run of eclipsing Wall Street sales expectations, and the U.S. biotechnology company raised its full-year forecasts.

Tecfidera racked up sales of $506 million for the quarter, easily topping analysts’ expectations of about $440 million and the previous quarter’s sales of $398 million.

The oral medicine, which was approved in the United States in March 2013, had been on track to become the drug to reach $1 billion in sales in the shortest time. But that pharmaceutical industry record was shattered on Tuesday, when Gildead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) said its Sovaldi hepatitis C treatment had logged more than $2 billion in sales in its first full quarter on the market.

Based on the strong performance of its MS drugs, Biogen raised its full-year forecast and now expects revenue growth of 26 percent to 28 percent, up from a prior range of 22 percent to 25 percent.

The company said it expected 2014 earnings, excluding items, of $11.35 to $11.45 per share, compared with a prior outlook of $11.00 to $11.20.

Analysts on average are looking for a profit of $11.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported net income of $479.9 million, or $2.02 per share for the quarter, compared with $426.7 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Biogen said it earned $2.47 per share, missing the analysts’ average estimate of $2.55. But the company said its earnings were reduced by about 35 cents a share due to a $118 million expense from a collaboration with Japan’s Eisai Co (4523.T) on development of an Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Biogen sales rose 1.4 percent at $310.50 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.