Biogen receives patent until 2028 for Multiple Sclerosis drug Tecfidera
#Health News
March 19, 2013 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

Biogen receives patent until 2028 for Multiple Sclerosis drug Tecfidera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian passes the sign outside the headquarters of Biogen Idec Inc. in Cambridge, Massachusetts June 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc said on Tuesday it has been granted a new patent that will help protect the market exclusivity of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera until 2028.

The new patent covers the dosing regimen for Tecfidera of 480 milligrams a day.

Tecfidera is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of March and many analysts expect it to become the leading treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The European Patent Office also determined recently that a patent covering the same dosing regimen for Tecfidera is allowable. Once granted it too would expire in 2028.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
