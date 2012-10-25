Biogen third-quarter profit rises, as does 2012 forecast

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) reported much higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday on increased sales of its drugs for multiple sclerosis and cancer, and the U.S. biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The results were also helped by lower selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.91 per share, topping analysts’ average expectations by 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biogen now expects 2012 earnings of $6.40 per share to $6.50 per share, excluding items, up from its prior view of earnings above $6.20.

The company also now expects 2012 revenue growth to be in the mid-to-high single digits in percentage terms, compared with 2011. It had forecast growth in the mid-single digits.

Biogen’s net profit in the third quarter rose to $398 million, or $1.67 per share, from $354 million, or $1.43 per share, a year ago.

Revenue was $1.39 billion, a tad above Wall Street estimates of $1.38 billion.

Sales of the MS drug Avonex rose 8 percent to $736 million. Biogen reported that revenue from its other multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri dipped 1 percent to $275 million.

Irish drugmaker Elan Corp ELN.I, Biogen’s Tysabri marketing partner, previously reported worldwide sales of $404 million for the quarter, with U.S. sales of the infused drug higher than expected, while sales outside the United States fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Biogen said its revenue for Rituxan, the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and rheumatoid arthritis drug it co-markets with Roche ROG.VX, rose 8 percent to $288 million.