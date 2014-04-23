Biogen posts higher profit as new MS drug again tops forecasts

(Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit as sales of its new Tecfidera multiple sclerosis drug extended its run of eclipsing Wall Street sales forecasts.

The oral medicine racked up sales of $506 million for the quarter, easily toping analysts’ expectations of about $440 million and the previous quarter’s sales of $398 million.

The U.S. biotechnology company reported net income of $479.9 million, or $2.02 per share, compared with $426.7 million, or $1.79 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Biogen said it had earned $2.47 per share.