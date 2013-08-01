FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biohit announces fingertip celiac test, shares up
#Health News
August 1, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Biohit announces fingertip celiac test, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish biotechnology firm Biohit announced a new test that allows diagnosis of celiac disease from a fingertip blood sample without endoscopy, sending its shares up more than 5 percent.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease in which rye, wheat and barley protein cause inflammation, would be reliably diagnosed within ten minutes with the new test, Biohit said.

The disease affects around 1 percent of Americans, according to most estimates, and is more prevalent in Finland and other northern European countries.

Shares in the company were up 5.8 percent at 6.4 euros by 1327 GMT.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

