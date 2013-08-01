Biohit announces fingertip celiac test, shares up

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish biotechnology firm Biohit announced a new test that allows diagnosis of celiac disease from a fingertip blood sample without endoscopy, sending its shares up more than 5 percent.

Celiac disease, an autoimmune disease in which rye, wheat and barley protein cause inflammation, would be reliably diagnosed within ten minutes with the new test, Biohit said.

The disease affects around 1 percent of Americans, according to most estimates, and is more prevalent in Finland and other northern European countries.

Shares in the company were up 5.8 percent at 6.4 euros by 1327 GMT.