Zimmer wins EU approval for $13.4 billion Biomet acquisition
March 30, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Zimmer wins EU approval for $13.4 billion Biomet acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. medical device maker Zimmer ZMH.N gained European Union regulatory approval on Monday for its proposed $13.4 billion purchase of rival Biomet [LVBHAB.UL] after agreeing to divest three businesses in Europe to allay competition concerns.

Zimmer, set to become the No. 2 player in the $45 billion global orthopedics market following the deal, will sell its knee implant unit and Biomet’s elbow implant unit in Europe, as well as Biomet’s knee implant brand in Denmark and Sweden.

The divestments include pipeline projects, intellectual property rights, licenses and customer contracts.

The European Commission said the businesses will be sold to one or several rivals.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
