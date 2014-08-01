Biota's flu drug fails mid-stage study

(Reuters) - Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental influenza drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

Two doses of the drug, laninamivir octanoate, were being tested against a placebo in 639 patients to treat influenza A and B infections, the company said.

Patients given a 40 milligram (mg) or 80 mg dose did not achieve a statistically significant reduction, compared with the placebo, in the median time to alleviate influenza symptoms - the main goal of the trial, Biota said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in April pulled out of a contract to support the drug’s development with $231 million, after which the company said it would stop work on the drug.

Biota said in June it would cut its workforce by about two-thirds and shut a facility in Melbourne, Australia following the loss of the contract.

The company’s partner, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, has been marketing laninamivir octanoate in Japan since 2010 under the brand name Inavir.

Biota on Friday said it would provide detailed efficacy and safety data from the trial in the fourth quarter.

Alpharetta, Georgia-based Biota’s stock closed at $3.21 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. The stock has fallen 42 percent since the company lost the contract.