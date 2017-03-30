Biotest says had more requests for deals beyond Creat

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Biotest (BIOG_p.DE) Chief Executive Bernhard Ehmer told a press conference on Thursday that China's Creat Group has not been the only suitor approaching Biotest about a deal but it chose to talk to Creat because the proposal was "thought through".

Creat is seeking to buy the German blood plasma products maker for about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) including debt following its purchase last year of British peer Bio Products Laboratory.