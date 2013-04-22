FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Bird flu found in German turkeys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany has reported new cases of a low pathogenic bird flu virus at two turkey farms in the northwestern part of the country, the World Animal Health Organisation (OIE) said on Monday.

The H5N1 virus, last found in Germany in late March, differs from the H7N9 type which has killed 20 people and infected 105 in China this month, the Paris-based OIE said on its website.

German authorities reported to the OIE that 10 infected turkeys were found last week in Badbergen, Lower Saxony, leading to the culling of 7,920 animals.

Another 10 cases were found at a turkey farm in Halen, near Badbergen, where 17,150 turkeys were culled, the OIE said.

The H5N1 virus mainly affects birds but occasionally jumps to people. Experts fear it may mutate into a form that could spread easily among humans, who have no natural immunity against it.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely

