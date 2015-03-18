FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in Uttar Pradesh: OIE
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 18, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

India reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in Uttar Pradesh: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - India reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus in a village in the northern province of Uttar Pradesh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

Nearly 190 birds died of the virus in a village in Amethi district, the Indian agriculture ministry said in a report posted on the OIE website.

An epidemiological investigation was ongoing and an intensive surveillance campaign has been launched in a 10 km radius zone, it said.

Highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu first infected humans in 1997 in Hong Kong. It has since spread from Asia to Europe and Africa and has become entrenched in some countries, causing millions of poultry infections and several hundred human deaths.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.