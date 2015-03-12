FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas quarantines two counties due to Missouri bird flu
#Health News
March 12, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas quarantines two counties due to Missouri bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Kansas on Thursday said it was prohibiting the movement of poultry into or out of two counties in a bid to protect its livestock from bird flu found in neighboring Missouri.

The quarantines in Cherokee and Crawford countries, which are on the Missouri border, will last until further notice and at least 30 days, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico, the biggest importer of U.S. chicken, and other buyers imposed new import restrictions following confirmation on Wednesday of a virulent form of bird flu in Arkansas, in the heart of America’s poultry producing region.

The U.S. government on Tuesday confirmed the presence of the virus in two separate commercial turkey flocks in Missouri.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
